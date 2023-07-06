Prince Albert artist aims to leave patrons with a sense of beauty and cheer with first exhibit at Grace Campbell Gallery

Prince Albert’s Tatiana Schatten has spent a lifetime drawing and painting, but never displayed her work in a solo exhibit.

That changed in June at the Grace Campbell Gallery when Schatten opened the first public display of her work. She said it’s exciting, but nerve-wracking, to see her pieces on the gallery wall.

“I’m not exactly sure what to think,” Schatten said during an interview on Wednesday. “I’m happy I was able to get some artwork up and finally get at it. I hope people enjoy it, and some of it sells, because it’s taking up a lot of room.”

Schatten’s show features work created over the past few years, with the newest pieces being finished in 2023.

She always liked to paint and draw as a child, and that love carried over into her adult years.

“I just kind of continued on,” she explained. “I love colour. I love making imaginative things. I just like creating all around.”

Schatten’s pieces focus on animals and people. She likes painting and drawing both subjects, as long as they’re interesting and colourful.

She’s one of two artists displaying their work at the Grace Campbell Gallery this summer. Her exhibit runs from June 30 to Aug. 29.

“I hope they (patrons) get a sense of enjoyment and beauty out of it,” she said. “Maybe something touches them perhaps. Our world can still be really great, and maybe they’ll look at things differently. Also, maybe it will be able to cheer someone up.”

The Grace Campbell Gallery is located inside the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library There is no fee for viewing the art in the gallery.