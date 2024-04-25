Meath Park student shocked to receive USask Best and Brightest Scholarship

Meath Park Grade 12 student Charlie Lysyk got a surprise on March 22.

Lysyk has been selected for the University of Saskatchewan’s Best and Brightest Entrance Scholarship. The scholarship is valued at $40,000 over four years and is one of the most prestigious entrance scholarships at USask.

Lysyk said she was not expecting to be chosen.

“It said they would be announced by the end of February,” Lysyk remembered. “The end of February came around and I was like, ‘they didn’t announce it. I didn’t get an email.’ I was like, ‘you know what? That’s okay. I applied, and that’s all that matters.’

“I was very confused and then I saw my parents and my principal (Matt Gray) and the Superintendent (Jeff Court) and a representative from the University of Saskatchewan,” she added.

“I honestly didn’t say anything when it happened because I was so speechless.”

To qualify, Lysyk had to complete her application for admission by Dec. 1, 2023, then submit the online application for Best and Brightest Scholarships by Dec. 15, 2024.

She did not know about the scholarship until Grade 11 teacher Lori Zbaraschuk pulled her aside and told her she should apply.

“With her help, we applied together,” Lysyk said. “Mrs. Zbaraschuk, she helped me apply for it. We spent a couple days doing the application…. The majority of my application was about being a rural student and how that really impacted my school and my learning and it was quite a surprise when I won.”

Best and Brightest Entrance Scholarships are USask’s highest valued, renewable entrance scholarships and are awarded based on academics, leadership and contributions to school and community life.

Lysyk, who is the Saskatchewan Rivers Students for Change (SRSC) rural student board representative, is also involved in the arts and other extracurricular as well as being on the Meath Park Student Leadership Council (SLC).

“I’m in Broadway North. I take theory and singing lessons. I’m in the Royal Conservatory of Music. I have my level six theory certificate more. I was a travel club for two years, so quite a few activities that I’m in and then I had to do a few essay type questions, and I discussed about being a rural student,” Lysyk explained.

Along with all of her activities when she attends USask she has bold plans for her future.

“I am getting a degree in sociology at the University of Saskatchewan and then I’m hoping to apply to Law School at the U of S as well,” Lysyk said.

“I have heard it is a good path hopefully,”

This path has been an ambition for most of her life.

“I’ve wanted to be a lawyer since I was a kid, so I’m just glad that I have this opportunity and more support,” Lysyk said.

The $40,000 is stretched over four years so this will help with the cost of university.

“It’s going to help a lot,” she said.

Lysyk thanked all of the people who helped her succeed to this point.

“I am really grateful to be able to have this and have the opportunity to apply,” Lysyk said. “(It’s) an amazing opportunity that I could not have done without my teachers and all of my

of my extracurriculars. Without the support of my teachers and everyone, I would not be here.”

