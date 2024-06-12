Predators earn weekend sweep

It was a successful weekend in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) for the Prince Albert Predators, as they stayed undefeated in league play with a pair of victories on the road.

The Preds started the weekend with an 11-6 win over the Swift Current Wolverines on Saturday.

Predators head coach Lucas Wells says he was pleased with how Prince Albert handled Swift Current after a long day of travel.

“I was really happy with our gameplay. We kind of came out flat in the first period, but that’s also expected. We weathered the storm. Swift went up two and by the end of the period, it was 3-2 and then it was smooth sailing from there.

“We played our games, attacked loose balls. Loose balls will win you a lacrosse game and we had over 100 in Swift. It was nice, especially going up against the second-place team, being the only ones that could possibly catch us for the bye to the final and for first place in the league to handle them the way we did.”

Offensively, the Predators were led by Caidyn Prediger and Matthew Cudmore who each recorded six points each. Brayden Rieger also added four points in the winning effort.

Isaac Froese led all scorers for Swift Current with three goals.

The Predators would finish the weekend with a dominant win in Weyburn on Sunday afternoon, knocking off the Razorbacks 17-1.

Talon Sandry and Caidyn Prediger each recorded seven points to lead Prince Albert offensively. Ryder Hignett scored the lone goal for Weyburn.

Wells says Prince Albert did a great job of setting the tone early in the win.

“Going into Weyburn, we weren’t really sure what to expect. It’s their first year in the league and it was more of the same from the beginning of the year. They tried to come into our house in games one and two of the regular season and play a big boy game. We went down there and we played a big boy game.”

Predators to host fan bus to Regina for Founders’ Cup play-in

The date for Game 2 and 3 of the Founders’ Cup play-in has been set and the Predators are sending a fan bus down to support the team.

The Predators will take on the Queen City Kings at 1 p.m. in Regina on Sunday, June 30. The fan bus will leave Prince Albert at 8:30 a.m.

Wells says the fan bus originated after several fans expressed interest after the first game of the play-in series earlier this month.

“After our game against Queen City, we had a lot of people come up and say that was the best game they’ve ever watched in PA. I can’t walk into the rink and not have people ask me when we are playing. Everyone said they wanted to come down and support us, so we created a fan bus.”

The cost for a seat on the fan bus is $40 for the day trip to and from Regina including lunch.

“Hopefully, we can fill it.” Well says. “Right now, I want to say it’s about half full with about two weeks to go. We just kind of figured if we can create an atmosphere within our own group, have everybody all in one place on the bus, instead of forcing people and families to drive down individually, it would just make it a lot easier and make it a lot more fun.”

Spots on the fan bus are still available and can be reserved by contacting Lucas Wells at 306-960-0173 or Tammy Hawkes at 306-961-4239.

