Carlton’s Zablocki takes home pair of gold medals in track provincials

It was a golden finish for Carlton’s Stryker Zablocki at the provincial track meet in Saskatoon last weekend.

Zablocki took home the gold in the Senior Girls’ 100m and 200m events. She posted a time of 12.23 seconds in the 100m and 24.97 seconds in the 200m.

“I was really excited.” Zablocki said about taking home the gold in both events. “I’ve just been training pretty hard the past couple of months. I was hoping that I could medal, and that was the outcome, so it was really exciting for me.”

Zablocki is a two-sport athlete, also winning the gold medal with the Regina Rebels at the 2024 Esso Cup earlier this year. Her older brother Storm, is on the track and field team at the University of Regina, where he helped the Cougars claim U SPORTS gold in the 4×200-metre relay in 2023.

Zablocki says she chose to run in the 100 and 200 metre events because they have been her strength on the track.

“I picked them because they’re my strongest attribute and I think the reason why is I always kind of been fast, it’s in my genetics a little bit with Storm and Steele being fast too. I used to train a lot with it (and it) kind of carried on to my older years…. It’s been good and I just stuck with it.”

In other events, Carlton’s Paige Rolles took home silver in the Senior Girls Shotput with a distance of 9.86 metres. Julia Cey finished third in the Girls Tetrathlon 800m with a time of 2:42.36. Raedyn Reddekopp finished third in the Intermediate Girls Long Jump with a distance of 4.88 metres.

For St. Mary, Kyeran Murphy finished second in the Intermediate Boys High Jump with a height of 1.67 metres.

