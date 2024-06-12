Downtown Street Fair looks to be the biggest yet

The Prince Albert Downtown Street Fair is looking to be bigger than ever on Saturday.

The Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID has seen the event grow each year since it returned in 2022.

PADBID co-executive director Rhonda Trusty said there were more than 100 businesses, non-profits and vendors at the Street Fair last year. They expect that number to increase to 184 on Saturday.

“Fingers crossed that the weather is going to hold and we’ll be able to have another magical day in the downtown,” Trusty said.

New attractions this year include the train from Gateway Mall, which will provide rides around the downtown starting at 11 a.m., and horse and wagon rides, which will also start at 11 a.m.

Trusty said the goal was to increase entertainment options while also growing the street fair and bringing more people downtown.

“I wanted to be able to bring in some rides,” she explained. “This year I was able to work it into my budget and it worked out well. Hopefully the weather holds and the kids can really enjoy some rides.”

Other new additions includes the Ren Faire Alley, a Renaissance Medieval area where vendors will dress up in period costume to sell their wares. Photo booths will also be available for people who dress up.

Returning events include the Klassic Kruizers will have a car show on 10th Street East from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Memorial Square will once again host a series of Saskatchewan-based musical acts.

“We have a great music lineup,” Trusty said. “I’m really pleased with the lineup that we’ve been able to bring to street fair. (It’s a) great, great mix of local musicians and singers as well as some local Saskatchewan singers.”

Local acts include Joshua Stumpf and Kaittlyn Lehner, who is based in Saskatoon but originally from Prince Albert, among others,

“We are starting things off with a procession with the Highlander Pipe and Drums, as well as some of our local dance clubs joining us,” Trusty said. “We will have Street Magic, the Hula Hoopster and the Saskatoon juggling club.

“(There are) lots of entertainment options, and we also have inflatables on Ninth Street, (and) we also have the Special Olympics are bringing their 20 foot puck shoot cage.”

The Prince Albert Historical Museum also has free admission all day. There will we also be a 70 foot obstacle course as well as a double bungee run and then smaller inflatables for children.

PRT Nursery and Power 99 will be handing out free tree seedlings and there will also be options to cool off pets.

“They’re bringing in a water truck to fill up these pools for dogs to be able to cool off, and we also have the SPCA joining us this year, which is absolutely wonderful,” Trusty said. “Many of our sponsors are coming down as well…. It’s just wonderful that they’re joining us.”

The Prince Albert Downtown Street Fair is on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with events all around the downtown.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca