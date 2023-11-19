Police investigating collision in Crescent Heights

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a collision around Cooke Municipal Golf Course as they have released details about their increased presence in Crescent Heights on Sunday,

According to Police on Nov. 19 at 12:46 a.m. they responded to the 1000 Block of 22nd Street East for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

On arrival, they located a single vehicle that had collided with a pair of light standards according to people who live nearby. Five people were transported to the Victoria Hospital with various injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle has since been transported to hospital in Regina with serious injuries.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate with assistance from the RCMP North Forensic Collision Reconstruction Team.

The public can expect an increased police presence in the area on Sunday while police continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance with a view of 22nd Street East from 6th Avenue East to 10th Avenue East to contact police at 306-953-4222.