Saskatchewan Party MLA leaves caucus amid police investigation

Police are reportedly looking into historical allegations unrelated to Greg Lawrence’s duties as the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

The Saskatchewan Party has announced one of its members has left caucus amid an investigation by Moose Jaw police.

Greg Lawrence, MLA for Moose Jaw-Wakamow is to sit as an independent following his resignation Tuesday from the Sask. Party caucus.

A statement from the government caucus office announced Lawrence was “fully cooperating” with a police investigation into historical complaints unrelated to his duties as an MLA. No further information was provided.

Lawrence will sit as an independent member of the legislative assembly.

Lawrence is the third Sask. Party member to leave caucus since the 2020 provincial election.

Premier Scott Moe in November ordered Cut Knife-Turtleford MLA Ryan Domotor removed from caucus and stripped of all government appointments and responsibilities after learning Domotor had been charged with soliciting sexual services.

Nadine Wilson., MLA for Sasaktchewan Rivers, resigned from the Sask. Party caucus in 2021 after misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status. She went on to become leader of the Saskatchewan United Party.