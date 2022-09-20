Police find 56 grams of meth after arresting man on outstanding warrant

A Prince Albert man originally arrested on an outstanding warrant has been charged with attempting to traffic methamphetamine following an investigation by police.

Around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team arrested Roderick Gardner, 41, for being unlawfully at large in the area around the 1200 Block of 6th Avenue West. He attempted to flee on a bike but was arrested nearby.

Upon further investigation, officers located 56 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cash, a functioning digital scale, and a cell phone.

Gardner is being charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in connection with this incident.