The Ladies Northern will be back at Cooke Municipal Golf Course at the start of next month.

Last year, Lauren Fox took home the overall Ladies Northern title firing two rounds of 78 to earn the title. In the Senior Ladies division, Pauline McDougall took home the title with a first round 78, followed up by a second round 85.

McDougall will be back in the field this year looking to defend her title. She says the weekend has been circled on her calendar all winter long.

“I always look forward to it. It’s the start of the golf season for us, and it’s always nice to see the ladies from the rest of the province come when I don’t see them all year.”

With two weeks left before the Northern, McDougall is putting the finishing touches on her game to get ready for the event. She says the competition is always strong at the Northern.

“I need to play well. Most of the ladies are of senior age and we don’t have a whole lot of younger ladies that play. The way it works is you can enter to play both divisions, so the competition for both is fairly strong.”

The event will see players who are both regulars at Cooke Municipal, as well as some of the top players from across Saskatchewan

McDougall is a regular member at Cooke Municipal and says the course is playing well early in the season.

“I’ve been out a couple of times. The course is in decent condition. We have some winter kill and stuff in it. We have Pierre (Vezeau) as our superintendent, so he’s doing everything that he possibly can to get it in tip-top shape.”

The Ladies Northern will be flighted on Sunday based on how participants play in their opening round on Saturday. McDougall says he would encourage anyone interested to play in the event, regardless of skill level.

“There’s a spot for everyone. There’s all levels of play, and it’s just nice to come out and meet new ladies. We have lots of ladies that are at every skill level. Just come out and play, we have one of the top golf courses in the province, and it’s a treat to play at.”

The 2024 Ladies Northern begins on Saturday, June 1 with the winners being crowned on Sunday, June 2.

