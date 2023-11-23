Police arrest man for attempted murder in alleged shooting that led to Prince Albert crash

Suspect truck that fled scene located in southeast Sask.

Police have seized a suspect truck and arrested an 18-year-old man for attempted murder in relation to a car crash in Prince Albert on Sunday.

At about 12:45 a.m., Prince Albert police responded to the 1000 block of 22nd Street East for a vehicle that collided with a power pole. Five people were transported to hospital.

Police later released that they were looking for a red GMC truck. Investigation determined that someone shot the driver of the car that crashed, causing him to lose control.

Police say both vehicles were at a nearby skatepark just 15 minutes prior to the report of the accident.

The 22-year-old driver remains in hospital. He was transported to Regina with serious injuries.

On Thursday morning, Carlysle and Moosomin RCMP conducted a traffic stop of the truck in Wawota in southeast Saskatchewan.

Police seized the truck as part of their investigation and arrested the 18-year-old suspect.