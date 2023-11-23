Bargaining date with City of Prince Albert set for Friday, says union

CUPE 882 says it’s secured a bargaining date with the City of Prince Albert in hopes of resolving an ongoing labour dispute.

In a news release, the union said it will be meeting with the city on Friday. Another meeting is set for next week.

“Our union is ready to reach a deal. We hope that the city comes prepared to negotiate in good faith to reach a tentative agreement that works for both parties,” said Vice-President Cara Stelmaschuk.

Stelmaschuk said CUPE 882 was never asked about a meeting on Tuesday.

The city claimed they reached a tentative bargaining date for Tuesday, but the union executive said they wouldn’t be prepared until the end of the month.

“There must have been some miscommunication on the city’s side,” said Stelmaschuk.

The union thanked the community for its support after Tom Cochrane chose not to cross the picket line and cancel his show on Friday.

While many are disappointed, Stelmaschuk hopes the cancellation comes as a “wake-up call” to the city.

CUPE 882 has been picketing since Sept. 11, and began taking job action on Aug. 10.