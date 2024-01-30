Pinehouse RCMP seek two escapees from Besnard Correctional Camp

On Tuesday morning RCMP updated that Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge Crime Reduction Team located and arrested Thomas Cook and Kiefler Linklater in Hall Lake on Jan. 29. Both individuals are scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Feb. 1.

Pinehouse RCMP are on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from Besnard Correctional Camp.

According to Pinehouse RCMP, they received a report that two male inmates had escaped at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Investigation determined the males walked away from the camp at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Pinehouse RCMP have charged 45-year-old Thomas Cook and 30-year-old Kiefler Linklater each with

one count of escape unlawful custody and one count of being unlawfully at large.

Warrants have been issued for their arrests. Pinehouse RCMP say they are actively working to locate them.

Cook is described as approximately 5’11” and 150 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Kiefler Linklater is described as approximately 5’7” and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP state that it is unknown whether Cook and Linklater are still together. They may travel to the communities of La Ronge, Pelican Narrows, Prince Albert or Beauval, but their current location is unknown.

If you see Cook or Linklater, or have information on their whereabouts, contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, your local police service, or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.