Pelican Narrows RCMP request public’s assistance in locating wanted male

Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, Pelican Narrows RCMP received a report of a break-in at a home in Pelican Narrows and officers immediately responded. While investigating this incident, they observed a male who was known to be wanted on arrest warrants inside the residence.

The officers confirmed the male was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges related to a Nov. 2021 investigation into a stolen truck, which fled from police. As a result of that investigation, the man was charged with seven offences, including resist/obstruct peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The male was arrested and placed in a police vehicle. The officer went back into the residence for three to four minutes to complete the investigation and when they returned, the door to the police vehicle was open and the male was not inside.

As a result, Donnie Sewap, 23, from Pelican Narrows, is charged with escaping lawful custody.

Pelican Narrows RCMP have been working to locate him since and are now asking the public for assistance.

Sewap is described as approximately 5’11” tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to visit Creighton and Flin Flon, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who sees Donnie Sewap is asked to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-765-3300. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.