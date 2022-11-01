Prince Albert prosecutor appointed to vacant Court of King’s Bench seat

Federal Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti has announced five judicial appointments in the province on Monday, including a Prince Albert Crown Prosecutor that has been appointed a Judge of His Majesty’s Court of King’s Bench for Saskatchewan.

According to a media release from the Justice Department of Canada, John P. Morrall, Associate Regional Crown Prosecutor at the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General of Saskatchewan – Public Prosecutions will fill the position in Regina.

The Honourable Jillyne M. Drennan, Peter T. Bergbusch, K.C, Holli A. Kuski Bassett, and the Honourable Dorinda Mae Stahl were also appointed under the judicial application process that was established in 2016.

“This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity,” reads a press release from the Canadian Justice Department.

“I wish Justices Drennan, Morrall, Bergbusch, Kuski, Bassett, and Stahl every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Saskatchewan well as members of the Court of Appeal and His Majesty’s Court of King’s Bench for Saskatchewan,” said Lametti.

Morrall, his wife, Kim, and their four children live busy lives in Prince Albert.

He grew up in Saskatoon but also lived in Dijon, France, for two years. Morrall received his LL.B. in 1992 and his B.A. in English (with Distinction) in 1993, both from the University of Saskatchewan. He is fluent in French, having attended the Saskatoon French School in his formative years, as well as receiving continuing instruction from the Centre canadien de français juridique since 2011. After articling with Gauley and Company in Saskatoon, Morrall began his legal career in private practice in Prince Albert, with a focus on wills and estates, family law, federal criminal prosecutions, and a general civil practice. In 1997, he joined the Prince Albert prosecution office, where he has worked ever since. In 2014, he became the Associate Regional Crown for the office.

At the time of his appointment, Morrall was in his second term as a Bencher for the Law Society of Saskatchewan representing the Prince Albert region. He has served on the ethics, equity and access, governance and K.C. selection committees as well as the model code subcommittee. In addition to serving as a hearing adjudicator on several occasions, he was elected as Vice-President of the Law Society by his peers in 2021.