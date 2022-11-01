Missing Onion Lake woman may be in Saskatoon according to RCMP

Onion Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate Shaylene Heathen, 26, who was last seen at her residence on the Onion Lake Cree Nation in July.

Heathen told her family she was going for a walk to the store on July 25 and has not been located since. On Oct. 5, Onion Lake RCMP received a report that she was in Saskatoon and may still be in the area.

Heathen is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has short dark hair and may be wearing glasses. She has an elephant tattoo on her right forearm, a heart tattoo on her left collar bone, and “Heathen” written on her shoulder blade.

Anyone that has seen Shaylene Heathen or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Onion Lake Detachment at 306-344-5550 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.