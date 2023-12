A 31-year-old man from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation has died in a fatal collision on Hwy 12 north of Saskatoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. The man’s family has been notified.

Warman RCMP say the man was walking along Hwy 12 when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The RCMP continues to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.