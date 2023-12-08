Dog and officer injured during arrest on Thursday evening

A dog and a police officer have been injured during an arrest by the Prince Albert Police Service on Thursday evening.

According to Police On Dec. 7 at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Prince Albert Police Service were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of Knox Place for a report of a fire within a residence.

Police received information that a male suspected of starting the fire was walking on Branion Drive.

Officers made contact with the suspect male in the 700 Block of Branion Drive. While attempting to take the male into custody, a large dog charged at the officer attempting arrest. The dog attempted to bite the officer who was able to defend himself.

The dog charged at the officer a second time, biting the officer on the upper leg. The dog released the bite and charged a third time. The officer then fired his police-issued pistol at the dog, causing it to retreat. The dog was secured by other officers and released into the owner’s care for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. He was not injured during the incident. The officer received treatment at the Victoria Hospital and was released. The file remains under investigation. The use of the firearm will be reviewed as per policy.