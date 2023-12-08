Fort Saskatchewan man charged with assaulting RCMP officer, ramming police vehicle

A 29-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta is accused of ramming a police vehicle and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest on Thursday.

Tristan Edge, 29, faces five charges, including one count of failure to comply with a breathalyzer test. He will appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Monday.

Edge is accused of attempting to steal fuel from a large tank on a property in the Arborfield area. He is also accused of chasing the property representative in a vehicle after being confronted. Police say the property representative was not injured.

Officers from the Carrot River RCMP detachment were called to the area following reports of an attempted theft at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. They located the suspect in a vehicle parked in Arborfield.

After approaching the vehicle, officers say the suspect rammed two police vehicles and struck an unoccupied car. The officers in the rammed police vehicle received minor injuries.

Police arrested the suspect a short time later. The suspect then assaulted the officers while being arrested, and resisted when officers attempted to place him in cells. The suspect also refused to comply with a breath test.

Nipawin RCMP also assisted with the investigation.