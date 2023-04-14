PA’s Petreman named Sask. Female U18 AAA Scholastic Player Of The Year

It was a successful season both on and off the ice for Prince Albert Northern Bears defender Jazlyn Petreman.

Petreman was presented with the Carol Scheibel award, presented to the Top Scholastic Player in the Saskatchewan Female U18 AAA Hockey League (SFU18AAAHL).

She says she is proud to be recognized for her academic achievements.

“It means a lot. I put a lot of work into my school and take it really seriously. So, getting rewarded for that means a lot.”

Petreman will be heading south of the border to continue her academics as in the fall. She will be pursuing a degree in Neuroscience from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania while also playing for the Colonels women’s ice hockey team.

“I’ll probably keep most of my same habits. I do put in the actual work that will help me in university and it’s maybe a little bit more next year, but I think I’ll be fine.”

As a student-athlete throughout her three years in a Northern Bears uniform, Petreman says the main skill she learned to help her in academics was using her time effectively.

“Time management [is key] It’s a little tough, but just finding little time throughout your day to do extra work and keeping on track of all your work, not getting behind and doing what you can.”

Petreman joins fellow Prince Albert products Karlee Lehner (Swift Current Wildcats, Top Goaltender Award) and Stryker Zablocki (Regina Rebels, Rookie of the Year) in winning an SFU18AAAHL award.

Petreman says she is thrilled to be honored alongside them.

“It’s awesome. I’ve watched those girls growing up. Stryker’s unbelievable and Karlee is such a great goalie. They’re both really close friends of mine, and it’s so unbelievable to see that.”

Petreman and the Prince Albert Northern Bears kick off the Esso Cup on Sunday, Apr. 23 when they take on the Northern Selects at 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.