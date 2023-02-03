PAPS make arrest after damage to vending machines in December

Members with the Prince Albert Police Service have arrested a man in a case of wilful damage and mischief involving commercial vending machines last month.

Darcy Chartrand, 47, of Prince Albert, is charged with mischief and breach of court order in relation to this incident and appeared in court Wednesday morning.

According to Police on Dec. 24, 2022, police received a report of damage to two vending machines at a business along 15th Street Northwest. Video surveillance showed a lone male in the area.

On Tuesday night at approximately 10:15 p.m., the suspect was located in the 500 Block of 15th Street East and arrested.