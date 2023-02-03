Video evidence reveals potential witness to officer-involved shooting

Update: SIRT have confirmed that the witness has been located.

Based on video evidence recovered from the area where the officer-involved shooting occurred, investigators with the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) would like to speak to an individual who may have witnessed the fatal incident that took place on Jan. 16.

According to SIRT, the individual appeared to be a woman and was operating a 2010-2011 Ford Focus. The vehicle was seen in the area of 400 South Industrial Drive at approximately 10:40 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Efforts to identify the license plate have been unsuccessful.

If you are the witness or know who the witness is, contact SIRT at 306-933-6342 or send an email to sirt@gov.sk.ca.

“SIRT would like to thank the many businesses and people in the area who have contributed to the investigation,” said a Feb. 2 media release.

SIRT investigates matters where serious injury or death may have occurred while in the custody of police, as a result of the actions of a police officer.

On the evening of Jan. 16, a member of the Prince Albert Police Service was called to the area of South Industrial Drive for an investigation. After a short foot pursuit and confrontation, the officer discharged their service pistol, striking a 34-year-old man.

The man was transported to hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced deceased.

This incident is the fourth officer-involved fatal shooting in the entire 136-year history of the Prince Albert Police Service, with the last one occurring in 2013.