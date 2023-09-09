One person in hospital after incident Friday evening

One person is in hospital after an incident in Prince Albert on Friday evening.

On Sept. 8, 2023 at approximately 9 p.m., the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a weapons/robbery complaint that occurred in the 400 block of 13th Street West.

The victim was approached by two unknown males and was forced to hand over property. One male used what is believed to be a small caliber firearm to shoot the victim. Suspects fled the scene.

One male suspect was on foot and the other male suspect was on a bike. No other description available. Both suspects identities are unknown at this time.

The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.