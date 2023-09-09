One person in custody after fatal collision in West Flat

The increased police in the West Flat on Saturday was because of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

On Sept. 9 at 12:50 a.m. the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 800 Block of 13th Street West. On arrival police located a 26-year-old male who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 24-year-old female has been arrested for impaired driving causing death and failure to stop after a collision resulting in death. The accused will be remanded into custody and will make their first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.

Traffic restrictions are no longer in effect in the 800 Block of 13th Street West.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.