One dead in fatal collision with a semi near Carnduff

Around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Carnduff RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Range Road 1331 and Township Road 20, approximately 10 kilometres south of Carnduff, Sask.

Initial investigation determined a pick-up truck was travelling north on Range Road 1331 when it collided with a semi traveling east on Township Road 20.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 92-year-old man, was declared deceased on the scene by EMS. His family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support.

The driver of the semi, a 22-year-old man, was assessed by EMS and did not report any injuries.

Both vehicles had no other occupants.

Carnduff RCMP were assisted in the investigation by officers from the RCMP Combined Traffic Services Section and the Estevan RCMP. Police were joined on the scene by a Collision Reconstructionist, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, and local fire and EMS.

According to a media release, the roads were closed for approximately eight hours as police investigated the collision. The road conditions were extremely poor and icy at the time of the crash.