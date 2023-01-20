Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team confirms weapon was recovered during investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has revealed more details into the ongoing investigation of the officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert and are asking for witnesses of the incident to come forward.

SIRT’s Civilian Executive Director received and accepted a notification from PAPS regarding the shooting on Monday night, prompting an investigation as within SIRT’s mandate.

According to SIRT, around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 16, a member of PAPS, operating a marked police vehicle, had commenced an investigation on the 400 Block of South Industrial Drive. During the course of the encounter, a short foot pursuit ensued, and a confrontation occurred during which one member of PAPS discharged their service pistol, striking a 34-year-old man.

PAPS members provided first aid until EMS arrived, who transported the man to hospital where he was later declared deceased.

“Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and three SIRT investigators attended the scene in Prince Albert and took carriage of the investigation,” explained a media release from SIRT. “In addition, a community liaison was appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990.”

SIRT revealed that during the course of their investigation, a weapon was recovered from the scene and has been secured as an exhibit.

As part of the ongoing investigation, SIRT is asking anyone who was in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and may have witnessed or have video of the incident to contact SIRT at 306-933-6342.

While no further investigation will be released at this time, a final report of the incident will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.