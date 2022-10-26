“Odds are it will be our most profitable Sportsman Dinner ever.” Kinsmen Club thrilled with turnout at Sportsman Banquet

It was an overall success for the first Kinsmen Sportsman Banquet in more than two years.

Kinsmen Club Chair Jared Devers says the banquet went better then the club could have hoped for.

“It exceeded our expectations by far, the event was sold out. We had great local talents winning the awards. We are extremely grateful for what Ray Bourque did. He bought some items at our function; he donated some Bruins packages and he gave a phenomenal speech. The individuals who came and helped us out were very generous with their purchases and help with our fundraising.”

During the Sportsman Banquet, the Kinsmen Club hands out awards for the Sportsman Of The Year, Male Athlete Of The Year and the Female Athlete Of The Year.

This year, the Sportsman Of The Year award went to Duane Krip. Krip currently serves as the president of Prince Albert Minor Baseball and is a vocal supporter of the Grand Slam rebuild project, which funds from the banquet were going to support.

Anne Charles was named the Female Athlete Of The Year after her outstanding achievements as an Ironman Triathlete. In 2022, Anne finished 1st in the female 25-29 division of the Oliver Half Ironman. She finished 3rd place in the Frank Dunn Triathlon and 3rd place in the female 25-29 division of Ironman Canada.

Josh Manson was not able to attend the banquet, but he was named the Male Athlete Of The Year. Manson won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche and brought the Stanley Cup to Prince Albert during the summer.

Devers says the Kinsmen Club does not have an exact number on the funds raised, but expects it to be one of the most successful dinners to date.

“I don’t have an exact number yet, odds are it will be our most profitable Sportsman Dinner ever. We’d love it if people can come and support next year. It’s a worthwhile cause, it’s a fun night and we support local winners.”

