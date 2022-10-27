Mintos snap three game losing streak with win over Battlefords

The Prince Albert Mintos found their way back into the win column with a 3-2 victory over the Battlefords Stars in SMAAAHL action Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Mintos head coach Tim Leonard says the team is gaining valuable experience, despite having struggles scoring goals in the last three games.

“I thought it was a pretty good effort. We’re having a hard time with the goals, but it’s not from the lack of effort. That first period was goal post, cross bar, open net. I feel sorry for them at times since they’re working hard and not getting rewarded. We’re learning how to win these tight games and come playoff time, I think it will be that much better for us.”

Traycen Wuttunee opened the scoring for Battlefords 2:30 in to give the Stars the early lead.

However the Mintos would come surging back with two goals in thirty five seconds to take the lead. Caden Dunn would even up the game with a power play goal with 3:10 remaining in the first period.

Logan Pickford would add an even strength goal with 2:35 remaining to give the Mintos a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes of play.

Cohen Noreikat would strike 2:50 into the second period to even up the score at 2-2.

In the third, Logan Pickford would strike again to give the Mintos a 3-2 lead with 4:09 remaining in regulation.

Leonard says Pickford’s goal was a big turning point for the morale on the Minto bench.

“It was huge. You could feel the tension on the bench. Picks is a goal scorer and that’s why he is here. We expect that from him. Once we start to score a few, they’ll come in bunches. At the end of the day, as long as they are working hard I’m happy with it.”

Pickford says sometimes the game of hockey is a game of luck and that’s what happened on that third period goal.

“I think we got lots of chances, but we didn’t pick the right corner. I just put it low blocker and it went off the pad into the net. It’s just luck sometimes.”

Prince Albert outshot the Battlefords 27-25 in the contest.

The Mintos will travel south this weekend to take on the Swift Current Legionnaires on Saturday and Sunday.

