Raider additions settling into new surroundings in Hockeytown North

It’s been a busy start to the season on the WHL Hot Stove and Prince Albert Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt has made several trades only 13 games into the 2022-2023 season.

The first trade of the season for the Raiders came on Sept. 30 when Vladislav Shilo was dealt to the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for forward Alessandro Segafredo and defenseman Owen Boucher.

Boucher says he was a bit blindsided by the trade news, but he was excited to become a Raider.

“I was initially shocked. I didn’t expect a trade coming at all. Once I found out it was PA, I knew they were kind of in a rebuild with lots of younger guys so it’s going to be a good opportunity.”

Boucher had been in Prince Albert only days before the trade as a member of the Winnipeg ICE. Boucher says he felt a little stranger walking into the Art Hauser Centre for the first time as a Raider.

“It was really weird at first. My last game as an ICE player was against the Raiders. It was awkward walking into that room after that. I know playing in Winnipeg, we dreaded coming into PA because we knew it was going to be a hard game because they are tough to play against. So it’s nice to be on the other side.”

Alessandro Segafredo has since been released by the Raiders and is no longer a part of the team.

The Raiders made another pair of trades on Oct. 11 to bring a couple new faces into the forward core. Prince Albert shipped defensemen Tayem Gislason and a condition 2024 5th round pick to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for forward Carter Anderson.

Anderson says he has enjoyed the fresh start he has had with the Raiders

“It’s been good. It was exciting to be acquired by PA, it gives me a fresh start. It’s been a bit different then [Red Deer] but I feel we have a good team here, but we need to keep working and the wins are going to come.”

Later that same day, Prince Albert acquired Tanner Gould from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a 2026 7th round draft selection.

Gould says it was a long journey from Kennewick, but he enjoys his new surroundings in Prince Albert.

“It was a pretty quick turnaround. I found out I was going and I had a flight that same night. I think I was at four different airports in the span of three days. The coast is nice weather and all that, now that I’m up here, I like it better honestly.”

Gould says there has been an adjustment in the move from Tri-City to PA, but that the experience has been positive overall.

“[Coach] Truitt is definitely a little harder around the edges then Stu [Barnes] in Tri-City but I think that’s a good thing. He really holds his players accountable. The adjustment from Tri to here has been really good and positive in every way.”

The Raiders are back in action on Saturday night when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7pm.

sports@paherald.sk.ca