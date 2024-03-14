New optometry clinic opens in Tisdale

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

A pair of optometrists have opened a new clinic in Tisdale.

Northern Sight Eyecare was opened in November 2023 by Dr. Trevor Styan and Dr. Paige Helmers.

Styan was born and raised in Tisdale and graduated from Tisdale Middle & Secondary School in 2006. He got his passion for optometry after requiring an optometrist after having a concussion in hockey. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a biochemistry degree in 2009 and then moved to Oregon to the Pacific University College of Optometry. He graduated with a doctor in optometry and returned home where he worked in Tisdale for four years and then in Humboldt for the last six years.

Helmers was born and raised in North Dakota and went to the University of North Dakota for biology with a pre health sciences emphasis. At the Pacific University of Optometry she met Styan, who is now her husband.

After graduating, they both moved back to Tisdale. Together, they have three children, and Helmers said that this was the reason for returning to Tisdale.

Styan and Helmers purchased the building at 916 – 111 Ave in Tisdale, which was previously a funeral home. Helmers said the building, located in the north end of town, was listed for a while but had the necessary square footage they were looking for. They contracted Winmar out of Tisdale to renovate and design the building to their needs and requirements.

Northern Eyesight provides a variety of eye care services. They have a full display of glasses, sunglasses and can order any type of contact lense a patient requires. They treat and manage conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetes and others.

Previously, Styan and Helmers have worked in Humboldt at Humboldt Vision Centre / Humboldt FYI Doctors prior to opening their own practice.

“The decision to open their own practice and be owners gives us the opportunity to care for patients the way we care for our family members. By running your own place, it gives us the autonomy to treat patients and take the time you need to balance life with children.”

Currently, they have two other employees. Deanne Oleskyn is licensed optician who has 28 years of experience. Helmers and Styan said many patients come to their vision clinic because of her experience and she knows how to make the patient look and feel the best. Erin Barbour is their receptionist and pre-tester and makes the office run smooth, Helmers said.

They plan to have an official grant opening in the spring.

“We are truly thankful for the people in the Northeast,” Helmers said. “We are so happy to be able to serve our community and surrounding area.”