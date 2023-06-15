New name announced for merged Cumberland and Parkland College

Cumberland College and Parkland College will be known as Suncrest College starting on July 1 when the two institutions officially merge.

The colleges made a joint announcement about the new name on June 5. Representatives from both colleges say it marks a new beginning for two respected educational institutions and expanded training opportunities for students.

“Holding on to the pride and emotional connection from the legacy of both Cumberland College and Parkland College is important. Our new name builds upon that pride as well as our shared values and vision for the future,” said Alison Dubreuil, interim President and CEO for Cumberland College and Parkland College

Dubreuil said the inclusive process which also focused on community engagement, was to ensure that the name represented the entire expanded region. She said the excitement about the merger and the new name is complemented by the rich history and impact of Cumberland and Parkland colleges.

“Suncrest College will unify us and ensure we are an institution that people want to learn, work and partner with,” she said.

Advanced Education Minister Gordon S. Wyant congratulated the two institutions on the collaborative relationship and the new name.

“This new name aligns with feedback from students, staff and key community stakeholders and represents unity, growth, and continued innovation,” Wyant said in a press release. “We look forward to a bright future ahead for Suncrest College.”

“Suncrest” is the combination of two words that hold significant meaning to each college. The sun represents new growth and beginning and symbolizes the commencement of the merged college. It also represents Saskatchewan, one of the sunniest provinces in Canada. A crest signifies the top or the peak, representing the colleges’ shared vision to exceed the needs of our learners, partners and communities.

Work on the new name began after the colleges received approval from the provincial government to move forward as a merged college. The colleges worked with an external firm to guide them through the naming process with the goal of engaging as many staff and students as possible

As part of the legal requirements to finalize the merger, a new head office location for Suncrest College was designated as 273 Dracup Avenue in Yorkton or what is referred to as the Trades and Technology Centre.

“The Trades and Technology Centre is owned by the College and the city of Yorkton currently has the largest number of centralized employees and students,” Ray Sass, Board Co-Chair said.

“The head office location will not impact or change the decentralized organizational structure or staffing complement, the programming, or service to external stakeholders across the region.”

The new College will see continuity with returning Board of Governors including Corinna Stevenson (Melfort), Sass (Yorkton), Lori Kidney (Tisdale), Brian Hicke, (Melville) and Wendy Becenko (Kamsack). In addition, the following new members Dr. Adeyemi (Yemi) Laosebikan (Melfort) and Shaun Patenaude (Yorkton) will join the Board effective July 1.

“We are pleased with the addition of new members to our Board of Governors. We are excited for the future of Suncrest College and look forward to guidance from these new board members,” Board Co-Chair, Corinna Stevenson said.

The Board of Governors also announced that Alison Dubreuil will remain as the interim President & CEO of Cumberland and Parkland College until June 30and as of July 1 will continue as the President aand CEO of Suncrest College. Stevenson noted that, “Alison has been with Parkland College for 15 years after working with SaskTel, SecurTek and the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Her past roles included Vice President of Administration at Parkland College. Her knowledge and experience of the college and college system in Saskatchewan, previous industry experience, local and community roots, and authentic leadership skills will be instrumental in the transition in the coming years”.

With the official merger date of July 1 only weeks away, the colleges are focused on ensuring a smooth transition for staff, students, and stakeholders and are looking forward to the exciting milestones ahead for Suncrest College.