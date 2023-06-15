Prince Albert man charged with multiple child pornography and sexual assault offences

A 68-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with multiple child pornography and sexual assault related offences following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Prince Albert Police Child Protection Unit.

Investigators searched the Prince Albert home of Brian Campeau, 68, on Wednesday where they seized several electronic devices as part of the investigation.

Campeau has been taken into custody. He is charged with one count of making child pornography, one count of making available child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of sexual interference, one count of sexual assault, and one count of committing an indecent act. The allegations have yet to be tested in court.

The investigation is ongoing.