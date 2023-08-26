Myron Kowalsky Park unveiled to remember longtime MLA and former teacher

The City of Prince Albert named the third park named after a prominent Prince Albert politician with the unveiling of Myron Kowalsky Park on Southwood Drive on Saturday.

The park on Southwood Drive is named after former long-serving Prince Albert Carlton MLA Myron Kowalsky, who passed away in June 2002.

His daughters, grandchildren and wife Olesia Kowalsky were on hand for the opening.

Daughters Lara Kowalsky and Lisa Leis were honoured to have a park named for their father.

“Without getting too emotional. It is a humble honour to have this dedication to my dad and to acknowledge him as the great guy he was. And he did so much for the community, he dedicated his time,” Kowalsky said.

“I was just thinking about the other day. How did he find all the time to do everything? And also, he was a he was a great father. He was present for us. We had lots of family time. And I know it means a lot,” Kowalsky said.

“It means the world to us because it would mean so much to him,” Leis added.

“It’s a special honour, a really special honour.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The members of the Kowalsky family pose with the monument at Myron Kowalsky Park after the unveiling on Saturday; (L to R) Tara Kowalsky, Anisha Zolty, Sam Wilkinson, Olesia Kowalsky, Lisa Leis and Wally Leis.

“He did a lot of things and it makes sense to me. Where did he get the time to do that and stuff? And he’s he’s acknowledged for it. So it was really, really heartwarming,” Lisa Leis said.

Son-in-law Wally Leis explained that Kowalsky would not have expected the honour “I think he would be like so appreciative that it might inspire others because, you know, he looked on his generation had a certain commitment to the community to make things better. And we were losing that a little bit that he’d seen. And he would see this as maybe this will inspire the next round of folks to step up and give back,” Wally Leis said.

Longtime friends Ed Leason and Pat Leason read a brief history of Kowalsky’s life both as an educator and as a politician.

“If my friends can remember half as much as they remember about him that would be awesome,” Lisa Leis said.

Kowalsky was a teacher at both Riverside School and Carlton Comprehensive Collegiate before being the MLA for Prince Albert Carlton and winning elections in 1986, 1991, 1995, 1999 and 2003 and left office in 2007.

He served as Government Whip in several committees.

In 2001 he was elected as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and re-elected as Speaker in 2004. He was the Chair of the Standing Committees on House Services and Privilege and chaired the Board of Internal Economy of the Legislative Assembly.

Throughout his career, he stayed involved in farming, teaching, and home construction and was a crop hail adjuster. Kowalsky was keenly interested and an advocate for the arts, with a special interest in drama and dance. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Prince Albert and according to Leason was a member of the choir and peeled potatoes.

In teaching and political careers, Kowalsky visited Ukraine many times and observed the 2004 presidential election where he worked as an election observer.

“He was he was really a gentleman. He was kind, compassionate and genuine,” Kowalsky said.

Emcee and Ward 5 Coun. Dawn Kilmer emphasized the importance of Prince Albert as a gathering place. Coun. Darren Solomon and Counc. Dennis Ogrognick were also in attendance.

Former MLA Kevin Yates paid tribute to the influence of Kowalsky while he was an MLA and how he taught him to do the right thing even if it was at the wrong time, friend Ray Funk also spoke on the influence of Kowalsky to progressives in Saskatchewan by helping hold the group together.

Before family members unveiled the monument, Coun. Don Cody brought remarks on behalf of the City of Prince Albert, while Leis and Kowalsky spoke on behalf of the family.

The family thanked the city for honouring their father and said the gesture meant a lot to them

“Big thanks to the City of Prince Albert. It’s everything because he loved P.A.,” Leis said.

The next park unveilings are for parks named for veterans next weekend.