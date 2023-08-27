Brain Boogie returns to raise funds and awareness for SBIA

A walk to raise awareness and funds around brain injuries in Prince Albert returned to Prince Albert on Saturday morning down the Rotary Trail.

The Brain Boogie is a fundraiser for the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association (SBIA).

The Brain Boogie funds programs that break the isolation that brain injury causes. All funds raised stay in Saskatchewan to support local programs for brain injury survivors and their caregivers.

Tracey Monette operations manager of the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association explained that the walk will help those in Prince Albert experiencing brain injuries.

“The purpose of the walk is to fundraise for brain injury survivors. So the funds raised here in P.A. stay for programming here in Prince Albert for brain injury survivors,” Monette said,

Monette said that the turnout of over 20 walkers was less than normal but coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic any turnout was positive and they could build up for next year.

“That’s why we’re excited to finally have some programming back here in P.A. because that will start help build in the community as well,” Monette said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Walkers departed down the Rotary Trial for the Brain Boogie on Saturday morning.

The Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association strives to prevent brain injuries and to improve the lives of those impacted by brain injury. Brain injury is a leading cause of death and disability in children and those under the age of 44. SBIA aims to change these statistics through prevention awareness and events like the Brain Boogie.

Elaine Perkins of the Prince Albert and Shellbrook Royal Purple, a past provincial president of the Saskatchewan Royal Purple explained that the Saskatchewan Royal Purple began fundraising for the Brain Injury Association in Prince Albert but it has now spread across Canada but more specifically the Saskatchewan Royal Purple.

“We provide a lot of support for and have partnered with the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association,” Perkins said.

The two have partnered in the Brain Love Campaign, which has already raised over $100,000 and Perkins expects it to reach $200,000 soon.

“Because brain injury is such a it needs to be brought out to have awareness and make people aware of how easy it is (to happen),” Perkins said.

“If you’ve seen one person with a brain injury, you’ve only met one person with a brain injury because it’s different for everybody and it can happen to anybody anywhere at any time,” Monette said.

Monette explained that there is no cure for brain injury.

“That’s the other thing, once you have the injury, you have the injury for life. And so once a person has a brain injury, they’re living with it forever and so the community there needs to be community programming,” she said.

With the Royal Purple being active in communities they can help spread the word according to Perkins.

“And I think one of the things is because Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association are limited as to how much they can get out into the community. Therefore, now with the Royal Purple, it helps get it out even more. We do poster contests and golfing,” Perkins said.

Perkins explained that it is part of what the Royal Purple does to advocate for great causes like the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association and Monette said that they were grateful for that.

Monette was also in charge of a Brain Boogie in Saskatoon last Thursday that saw 70 people registered. On Saturday there was also one happening in Regina and one in Moose Jaw on Sunday, as well as a gold tournament in Yorkton.

The SBIA is also launching a new program at the Alfred Jenkins Field House, which starts on September 9 at 1 p.m.

“And we’re quite excited. We’re about to launch a new program here in P.A. and it’s called the Brain Power Hour. So once a month on a Saturday, we’re going to get the group together of brain injury survivors and their caregivers if they want to go. And then we’re going to lead them in a little exercise and then a walk around the track,” Monette said.

” But it just a great opportunity for them to get together and have a sense of community, get around like-minded people and get to get a little exercise,” she added.

With the success of the Brain Boogie and Brain Love, it will soon be expanding across Canada.

“We are pretty excited, we’re launching Brain Love Brain Boogies across the country. We want to create this as a national event and go across the country,” Monette said.

“We started the Saskatchewan brain boogie but now that Royal Purple is partnered with us, the Royal Purple is taking the Brain Boogie across the country nationwide,” she explained

Through this, the Royal Purple would partner for the Brain Boogie with each provincial Brain Injury Association.

“So that way people are getting helped across the country,” Monette said.

The Brain Injury Association is also holding Purple Thursday in October in Saskatoon featuring Anna-Maria Tremonti.

“We’re going to have a little daylong symposium, and it’ll be about teaching people in the industry what to watch for in regards to brain injury and interpersonal violence,” Monette said.

The total funds raised by the event were not known for deadline.