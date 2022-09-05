Moroz and Sobry score as Team White takes annual Green and White game

It wasn’t the prettiest goal, but Luke Moroz isn’t complaining.

Moroz and Tyrone Sobry both scored to lead Team White to a 2-1 victory over Team White Green at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday. The game was the last inter-squad tune-up before the team takes the ice against the Saskatoon Blades in Big River on Tuesday.

“It felt great because it was my first win of the season,” Moroz said afterwards. “It felt good to get on the winning side today.”

Alex Mack scored the lone goal for Team White with three minutes left in the third period to break the shutout bid. Zachary Wilson, Oli Chenier, and Dayce Derkatch had assists for Team White, while Ashton Paul and Mykhaylo Sheludchenko had assists for Team Green.

The win capped off a solid camp for Moroz, who said he’s happy to be part of the Raider organization.

“I love it here,” he said. “It’s awesome. It’s a battle every game and it’s well constructed. I love the program and it’s fun.”

Moroz opened the scoring with less than five minutes to play in the first period. His attempted cross-crease pass bounced off a defender and in, giving Team White a 1-0 lead.

“I just won a battle behind the net and heard Ollie calling for it at the back door,” Moroz said. “I threw it there, and luckily it went.”

Sobry made it 2-0 on a point shot halfway through the second period. Team White went into the third period with the lead, but Team Green had a 14-11 edge in shots.

Mack finally broke the shutout bid late the in third period, but it that was as close as Team Green got. The game ended 2-1.

The Raiders spent Sunday in Big River First Nation taking part in recreational and cultural activities. Tuesday’s game against the Saskatoon Blades is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Jim Neilson Sports Complex in Big River.