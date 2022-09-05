James Smith Cree Nation declares state of emergency

The leaders of James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) have unanimously declared a state of emergency in response to the murders and assaults carried out on local residents in the morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4.

Leaders from three JSCN communities declared the emergency around 5 p.m., and called the declaration to the attention of the Prince Albert Grand Council, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, provincial Ministry of Health, and several other health organizations.

The First Nation has two Emergency Operations Centre set up to provide mental health support to the community.

Leaders said there would be no further information released at this time.