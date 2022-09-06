Damien Sanderson found dead on James Smith Cree Nation, Myles Sanderson still wanted by police

One of the brothers wanted in connection with the stabbings deaths of 10 people has been found dead on James Smith Cree Nation.

RCMP discovered Damien Sanderson’s body at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in an area with thick grass outside a house that was being investigated. Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore said the body showed signs of visible injuries that were not believed to be self-inflicted.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office at a date that has not been determined. Myles Sanderson is still at large.

The discovery raised questions about Damien’s role in the stabbings that claimed the lives of 10 victims, with another 19 injured.

“We can’t say for sure how Damien came to be deceased,” Blackmore said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “He could potentially have been (targeted by Myles). We can’t say that for sure.”

Prior to the discovery, police believed Myles and Damien were both travelling together in Regina, where a black Nissan Rogue investigators were searching for was last seen Sunday morning.

Regina Chief of Police Evan Bray said they still believe Myles Sanderson is in Regina, since that’s the last eye-witness information they have.

“The most recent reliable information we have says that he is in Regina or was in Regina,” Bray told reporters. “That most recent information is a day old. We acknowledge that, but have nothing that can tell us differently and so we’re going to continue to operate on that.

“We are very confident that Myles was in the City yesterday (Sunday),” Bray added. “Up until two hours ago we assumed it was both of them, but having said that, we are confident there were two people in that vehicle. At this point we don’t know who else was in the vehicle.”

Investigators believe Myles Sanderson may be injured, although they haven’t been able to confirm the fact. Blackmore said they wanted to notify in the public in case he seeks medical attention.

“Even if he is injured it does not mean he is not dangerous,” Blackmore said. “Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crime.”

Residents who see Myles Sanderson are advised to avoid approaching him and instead call 9-1-1.

With Damien Sanderson’s death, there are now 11 people who have died during the tragedy. Blackmore said the investigation continues to be their top priority.

“This is a significant event to the province of Saskatchewan. I don’t think anyone would dispute that. We have a significant number of deceased individuals, and it is something that has been made our highest priority.”

Blackmore declined to give specific details on the people who were injured and killed in Sunday’s attacks. However, she did say none of the victims were infants or children. The youngest was born in 1999.

The SHA activated their emergency response processes, known as Code Orange, on Sunday morning to deal with the large number of incoming patients. They discontinued to the order late Sunday evening, but said there would be limited information available going forward.

“The situation continues to evolve and our teams continue to assess the needs of those in our care as a result of this situation,” reads the statement.

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is one of several organizations reaching out to help citizens in James Smith, Weldon, and Kinistino with grief counselling and support from the MN-S health team. Anyone who requires counselling can call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-877-767-7572.

“Our hearts break for all our brothers and sisters affected by yesterday’s (Sunday’s) events,” MN-S president Glen McCallum said in a media release. “We mourn with you.

“We will help these communities and our First Nations brothers and sisters in whatever way we can through this extremely trying time.”

McCallum said the MN-S has already been in contact with PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte to offer any support.

Leaders in James Smith Cree Nation have asked for donations of food, Styrofoam plates, bowls, cups, and cutlery to aid those affected by Sunday’s tragedy. Residents can also bring gift cards to the command centre in the B.C.C.S. round room.

Anyone looking to donate to James Smith Cree Nation can contact Dina Marion at 306-292-1742.