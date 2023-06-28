MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

Summer is here and I am so excited to have the opportunity to meet with you at events, celebrations, fundraisers and more! I have been pleased to attend several community events this summer.

Earlier this month, I attended a celebration for the grand opening of four new affordable housing units, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, the Hon. Gene Makowsky. I was joined by Canada’s Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmad Hussen and representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Prince Albert Branch. The four one-bedroom homes, arranged in a two-level fourplex, provide housing and supports for individuals in our city experiencing mental health challenges.

Our government is proud to be part of this exciting housing project that is making a difference in the lives of people. I want to thank CMHA for the key role they had in the development of these homes to support residents’ well-being, participation and success in the community.

I was also honoured to attend the Heart of the Youth Powwow Opening Ceremony last month along with my colleagues, Minister of Mental Health and AddictionsEverett Hindley and MLA for Athabasca Jim Lemaigre. I want to thank the organizers, volunteers, teachers, parents, students and sponsors for creating this wonderful event – youth are the heartbeat of every community!

Along with fun and exciting events, summer brings construction season throughout the province. Construction will soon begin on the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital renovation and revitalization, an exciting project for our city. The project will increase the number of beds from 173 to 242, an increase in inpatient mental health beds, larger adult ICU, larger emergency department and new MRI. Service will be enhanced as well, to include First Nations and Métis culturally responsive care, more operating rooms, single room maternal care and more!

In addition to summertime events and construction, this summer has brought a difficult wildfire season to northern Saskatchewan, and my thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. I would like to thank all those working hard to keep people and property safe. For up-to-date wildfire information, please visit the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency website at www.saskpublicsafety.ca/emergencies-and-response/wildfire-status or call the wildfire inquiry line at1-855-559-5502. I look forward to continuing to connect with you throughout the rest of this summer. If you have questions, comments, concerns or require assistance with provincial government programs or services, I encourage you to contact my constituency office. My constituency office is located at #7, 598 15th Street East. We can be reached by telephone at 306-763-7677 or by email atpanorthcote.mla@sasktel.net.