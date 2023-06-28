Charity Golf Classic hits $60,000 mark for Victoria Hospital Foundation

Victoria Hospital supporters raised more than $60,000 for new equipment at the annual 12th annual ELGC Victoria Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic on Friday.

More than 100 golfers playing on 27 teams took part in the event at Emma Lake Golf Course. Victoria Hospital Foundation CEO Cody Barnett said he’s grateful for another year of strong community support.

“It’s really impactful,” Barnett said. “I know the hospital is such an important part of the community, and it’s really nice to see the community come together.”

Previous tournaments have raised money for a variety of equipment purchases. The list ranges from a new dedicated van for residents living in the long-term care homes attached to the hospital, to new the bedside monitors and ultrasound equipment purchased last year.

Barnett said they plan on speaking with healthcare workers before making final decisions on this year’s total.

“This is just a great, great opportunity for us to look at some of the needs that the medical professionals put forward and say, ‘hey, we’ve raised some money now and what is the priority?’ We have an opportunity now to go back to them and say, ‘what do you need to be able to do your jobs as best you can?’”

Barnett thanked all the tournament sponsors, including Emma Lake Golf Course owners Ross and Janet Ethier for hosting the event.

“As partners, they’re just remarkable,” Barnett said. “They do so much for us. Over the years now, I think we’re pretty close to having raised $600,000 through their efforts, so it’s a pretty amazing partnership really.”

Barnett said the funds raised on Friday won’t just benefit Prince Albert residents. They’ll also benefit the entire region.

“The overwhelming support we received through the Victoria Hospital Foundation’s Charity Golf Classic is truly inspiring,” he added. “These funds will have a profound impact on healthcare services in our community, allowing us to invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and deliver exceptional care to those who need it most.”