Police lay weapons charges after seizing guns during traffic stop

A 26-year-old Prince Albert man faces multiple charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on the 500 block of 19th Street West.

Patrol officers from the Prince Albert Police Service arrested the man after searching the vehicle and finding a modified shotgun, .22 caliber firearm, and ammunition. The traffic stop occurred at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The accused has been charged with possession of stolen property, and several firearms related offences. He made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.