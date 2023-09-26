Mercier appointed permanent City Clerk

After serving as acting City Clerk since March, 2022, Terri Mercier has been appointed to the role full time.

City Council made the hiring official at their regular meeting on Monday evening. Mercier was moved to City Clerk when City Manager Sherry Person was appointed to her current role following the retirement of Jim Toye.

Council applauded after the motion was made.

“The motion that you’re clapping for is now open and it carried unanimously,” Mayor Greg Dionne said during the meeting.

There was no discussion of the appointment by council. The motion was moved by Ward 2 Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp and seconded by Ward 5 Coun. Dennis Ogrodnick.

On March 2, 2022, Person, was appointed as Acting City Manager of The City and, effective June 1, 2023, was appointed to the City Manager for a five year term. Mercier was then appointed acting city clerk, a role she had filled temporarily before when the need arose.

The City Clerk’s position is one of the three Officers of Council that are hired directly by City Council.

Dionne recommended the appointment of Mercier as City Clerk as she has been acting in this role full-time since March 2, 2022.

Mercier has been employed by the City of Prince Albert since 1997. In 2014, she took on the role of Corporate Legislative Manager. A report including in Monday’s council packed identified Terri as someone who has gained an extensive knowledge of legislative processes, organization and project management, all of which make her an ideal candidate as City Clerk

Dionne met with Mercier to discuss her interest in undertaking the role of City Clerk and has reviewed the matter with Management Committee.

The Cities Act states that every Council shall appoint a person as City Clerk and sets out a number of duties that shall be undertaken in the role. The City’s Administration Bylaw states that Council shall by resolution appoint an individual to the position of City Clerk and establishes the powers, duties and functions of the City Clerk.

