Melfort Show and Shine returning for 33rd year Father’s Day weekend

The 33rd Annual Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine is back for another year.

The annual event will return Friday, June 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Melfort. Car Enthusiasts from all over Saskatchewan will be gathering to display their vehicles representing 13 categories.

“It is, as always, Father’s Day weekend, Friday, June 16. It’s been going for over 30 years,” MTACC Executive Director Cal Gratton said.

The car show was originally called Back to the 50s before changing to the Melfort Show and Shine and now the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine.

“We are looking forward to it,” Gratton said. “We expect over probably over 100 cars once again this year. We’re ready for it.”

The Show and Shine has a long tradition of weather not cooperating. Gratton explained that, as always it is weather dependent,

“If the weather holds out, it’s going to be a great event,” he said.

The event is a tradition and kicks off the summer in the city. Gratton called it a signature event for the summertime.

“It’s always Father’s Day weekend, so people mark it down on the calendars and show up for this event,” he said.

In addition to the show and shine, Diamond Dodge will be hosting a Kickoff BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme this year is “Pick Your Decade”, and the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce is inviting the local business community to celebrate by decorating and dressing accordingly and taking part in the Show and Shine Sidewalk Sale. The theme came from discussions about themes and a compromise.

“People wanted to dress up in the fifties and people want to dress up as a seventies theme as an eighties theme,” Gratton said. “We just decided we’re going to get everybody to just pick their favorite decade. We want the business community to get involved and decorate their storefronts and maybe dress the parts and we’ll see what happens.”

The MTACC Show and Shine Committee would like to thank to all the Trophy sponsors and the following businesses for their sponsorship G3 Melfort, 750 Beach Radio and 105 CJVR.

“We just want everybody to show up once again this year and take some time to take a look at these hot rods that are going to be gathering down on Main Street in Melfort, and hopefully the weather cooperates,” he said.

