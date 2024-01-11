Melfort pair surprised to be selected as Telemiracle performers

Telemiracle announced their selection of 75 local Saskatchewan talent for Telemiracle 48 on Dec. 6 and among those selected were Melfort’s Paisley Rolheiser and Nikki Trecartin.

The two friends are 10 years old and in Grade 5 at Maude Burke School. Both said that they were shocked to be chosen.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Rolheiser said. “After we did our audition video, I kept thinking we would be accepted but then started thinking maybe we won’t.”

The acts were chosen through an audition process and will be featured throughout the 20-hour telethon, including the “Countdown to TeleMiracle” pre-show, the Main Show, and the Overnight segment.

Trecartin said that she was very surprised.

The pair have been performing together for many years.

“Since I started dance in Kindergarten,” Rolheiser said. “We both have danced together for a few years and have performed twice together in the school talent show.”

“Since my first dance competition when I was little, and when I started going in the school’s talent shows,” Trecartin added. “Me and Paisley have been in two talent shows together—and dance.”

Rolheiser and Trecartin have selected “You Belong to Me” by Taylor Swift as their song. They will be recording their performance in Saskatoon on Jan. 13.

“We don’t know our performance time yet for during the show but we go to Saskatoon on Jan. 13 to record,” Rolheiser said.

“We will be looking to raise funds to present at the telethon so keep an eye open around Melfort for us doing fundraisers,” she added.

Trecartin explained that the audition process was excellent.

“I was really nervous but it was lots of fun,” she said.

TeleMiracle 48, in support of “Saskatchewan’s Charity” the Kinsmen Foundation, will be broadcast live from REAL District in Regina. The entire 20-hour telethon can be seen on the CTV Saskatchewan network, starting at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, and concluding at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The entire show will also be live-streamed at www.telemiracle.com, beginning with “Countdown to TeleMiracle” on February 24 at 6:15 pm.

Other performers from the region include the Performing Arts Warehouse from Prince Albert, Dale Von Bieker from Nipawin, Ellie Murray and Shelby Murphy from Melfort, Lorna McEwen and Terry Hamilton from Tisdale, Drew Derksen from Carrot River and For the Love of County from Arborfield.

Taya Lebel, who is originally from Prince Albert but listed as from Saskatoon, is also performing.

