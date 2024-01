One person was injured after a vehicle hit a vacant house in the West Flat Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of 16th Street West at around 5:20 a.m. following reports of the collision. Officers found a female passenger near the scene. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made and the file is still under investigation.