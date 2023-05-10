Lions kick off Clean Up Week with Lions Park clean-up

To kick off Prince Albert Community Clean Up and Pitch-in Week on Monday, the Prince Albert Lions Club took the opportunity to clean Lions Park in the West Flat.

Members were out Monday afternoon to pick up garbage at the park. Lions President Garry Beaudry said they wanted to keep their legacy alive with a clean park.

“It’s one of the very few areas left in the city that still has our name on the sign, so what better place to start,” Beaudry said.

Beaudry said it was important to give back to the park located on 13th Avenue West.

“We try and give back in many into the community but this is one way of us getting involved,” he said.

“We haven’t really put a lot into it lately, but Malcolm Jenkins has with the Spray Park, so I’m sure it gets used quite a bit during the summer,” he added.

The Club has other activities coming up this month including a few that are part of their used eyeglasses program.

“(We are doing) used eyeglass sorting and packing at the Club Room and we send that to Calgary where it all gets fixed up,” Beaudry explained. “They scan them and figure out what strength the lenses are and then it’s all sent off to the Third World countries for people that can’t afford them.”

Then on May 28 an important event for the Lions and Beaudry himself is coming

“Then at the end of the month we also have our Pet Value Walk for Dog Guides, “Beaudry said.

“I personally am on the board of directors for the LFC Dog Guides as the Saskatchewan representative.”

The Lions are on the look out for new members as well.

“Heading into the summer we are always looking for new members. Anybody that wishes to come out and volunteer or learn more about Lions contact me at GWBeaudry@sasktel.net, send me an email and I’ll get back to them right away.”

The Prince Albert Lions meet at the Lions Club Room at the Exhibition Grounds every first and third Monday at 7 p.m.

Community Clean Up and Pitch In Week is from May 7 to May 13.