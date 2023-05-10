Catholic Division preparing for Catholic Education Week

Catholic Education Week runs from May 14-21 and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is planning events ahead of the week.

The theme of Catholic Education Week this year is “We are Many, We are One” and this recognition acknowledges unity. Students in all Catholic divisions will take time to pray and celebrate Catholic education.

“We’re so pleased, the province recognized the week and acknowledges that what happens in our Catholic school divisions across the province,” director of education Lorel Trumier said. “We’re really pleased about that, and of course, we’ll have a myriad of activities occurring in our schools, including liturgies, prayers and special activities.”

On May18, Catholic Schools in Saskatchewan will mark World Catholic Education Day with a Liturgy

“We also on the World Catholic Education Day, which is Thursday, we will have a special liturgy across this province for all schools will be engaging virtually in a special liturgy,” Trumier said.

As well, this year the Indigenous Education Committee will have videos available relating to Truth and Reconciliation calls to action.

Trumier celebrates the faith aspect of Catholic education.

“I’m excited by that because it is a day of prayer and celebration and acknowledging that we’re part of a larger community across this province,” she said. “(We’re) very, very excited about that.”

