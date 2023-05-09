Inmate serving time for robbery escapes from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

Authorities are currently searching for an inmate that escaped from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge in the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation, located approximately 70 kilometers south of Prince Albert.

During formal count on Tuesday, staff members at the minimum-security federal institution discovered that Dane Woodward was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the RCMP and a warrant for the inmate’s arrest was issued.

Dane Woodward, 30, is 5’10” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Woodward is currently serving a sentence of two years and five months for robbery, operation while prohibited, flight from a peace officer, identity fraud with intention to gain advantage, and failure to comply with a probation order.

According to the CSC, the circumstances of Woodward’s escape from custody will be investigated and they are working with the police to locate the inmate as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Dane Woodward is asked to contact the police.