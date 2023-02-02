Libraries, literacy programs, and girl guides benefit from Rotary Club donations

The Rotary Club of Melfort was busy recently making donations to various organizations in Melfort including the Guides and Melfort Library.

The Rotary donated $1,000 to the local Girl Guides and $1,000 to the Melfort Public Library and the Books for Babies program.

“Our Rotary Club of Melfort supports Literacy initiatives both locally and internationally,” said Gailmarie Anderson of the Melfort Rotary Club. “Our goal is to help eliminate child poverty and literacy is a crucial component to achieving this goal.”

“The “Books for Babies” and the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” projects of Melfort Public Library are extremely important in the development of children and their learning to read. We are proud to sponsor these projects,” she added.

According to Kathleen Copeland of the Taskforce the purpose of the Northeast 0 to 3 Early Childhood Taskforce project, Books for Babies, is to promote literacy as well as healthy growth and development by providing culturally and age-appropriate board books.

Currently, there are Books for Babies committees operating in Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin.

In Melfort, parents will receive a Melfort Library’s 1,000 Books before Kindergarten book bag from a Public Health Nurse at their newborn’s two month Child Health Clinic appointment.

The program will seek (annual) literacy funding from Melfort Rotary and Kinette Clubs requesting approximately $1,500 to $2,500 per year for books and another $1,000 for additional supplies (mirrors, finger puppets and rattles).

The board books and additional supplies will be selected and ordered by the Melfort Library. Books for Babies items will be added to the Melfort Library’s program 1,000 Books before Kindergarten reusable bags. On average, in the Melfort area there are about 120 to150 births per year.

The Books for Babies Committee members include the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Public Health Nursing and Nutritionist, Melfort Public Library and North East School Division (NESD) Coordinator of Learning.

The committee meets one to three times per year as needed. Health and educational resources will be reviewed yearly at a committee meeting before existing or new items are included in the bag.

The Pasquia Lily District held a Girl Guide Rally on Jan. 28 at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort. This all-day event brought young ladies ranging in ages from 5 to 18 years old from Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin for an event called a Pipon (“Winter” in Cree) Rally. They spent the day learning, observing and taking part in Indigenous and Metis Culture traditions.

Melfort Rotary Photo Pictured left to right: Rotarians, Ken Singer, Gailmarie Anderson, Darlene Campbell, Brian Cocks along with Marley Lok (Brownies), Blakelyn Bear-Ozeroff (Brownies), Kinley Archdekin (Brownies) Second row Olivia Bragg (Pathfinder).

“We are so excited to be hosting this Girl Guide District Rally and the communities working together to make this a successful event,” Joline Ozeroff of the Girl Guides said. “We would not be able to host such an amazing Rally without the support from Rotary Club of Melfort who graciously donated $1,000 to the event. This donation will allow us to put on a top rated day full of fun, interactive activity/learning, while providing life long memories for our girl guide attendees.”

Guests included Chief Margaret Bear from Ochapowace Nation as guest speaker, Courtney-Dawn Anaquod from Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, who taught jigging, and Edward Stonestand from James Smith Cree Nation who performed his drumming group and dancers in traditional regalia.

The Marguerite Riel Centre from Melfort provided volunteers to help with educational activities and donating supplies to help our event run smoothly.

Also, special volunteers Amy Constant, a James Smith Band Member from Melfort and Karlee Bear from Ochapowace Cree Nation assisted in teaching the older girls beading.