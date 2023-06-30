Legion celebrating Canada Day at Kinsmen Park

The Prince Albert Legion is returning to Kinsmen Park on Canada Day with activities for the whole family.

Wayne Sarginson Canada Day Chair for the Legion says that he is hopeful that the weather cooperates.

“The forecast doesn’t look too great. Sunny Saturday morning and then by afternoon thunderstorms” Sarginson said.

“It’s open to everybody, there’s no charge for admission. It’s just it’s a great family day for the kids, for very little cost. It (won’t) cost them anything unless they want to buy food or something like that. It’s a day for the family to get out and meet people around the park. I would just like to have more for the kids,”

The music will begin at 11 a.m. on the grandstand running until around 5 p.m. The opening ceremonies will then begin at noon.

The opening ceremonies will feature the Colour Guard with representatives from the RCMP, Prince Albert Police Service and others.

The Legion will have their food booths and the Daily Herald will have a booth with the Canada Day kid’s paper.

Ashley’s Pet Spa will have a petting zoo and other animal activities. The Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association (SSFA) will also have an information booth.

The Christopher Lake Legion will be hosting a bingo. There will also be a booth selling popcorn.

“There will be selling tickets on a couple of tables set up for selling tickets for the draw for the Canada Day draw and there’ll be little flags and stickers for the kids,” Sarginson said.

“We’re going to have a couple of food trucks too, but they’re going to be different from what the Legion is selling in their food booth,” he added.

He expects the four by three foot Birthday Cake for Canada to arrive at 2 p.m.

There will also be a ball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. at the Kinsmen Park diamonds that will be going rain or shine.

