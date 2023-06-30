Sask Polytech names scholarship after former City of Prince Albert administrator

Saskatchewan Polytech has named a new scholarship after a longtime City of Prince Albert employee.

Laurent Mougeot worked for the RMs of Prince Albert and Buckland, then filled several different roles over 26 years with the City of Prince Albert before moving on to become the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) CEO in 2005.

SUMA president Randy Goulden said the Laurent Mougeot Memorial Scholarship for Municipal Administration is a great way to honour Mougeot’s legacy.

“SUMA understands the importance of having well educated municipal administrators who are prepared to take on the significant responsibilities associated with the position,” Goulden said. “Administrators are the foundation of a successful municipal office. We are proud to support this initiative and are grateful for the opportunity to honour Laurent’s memory in such a significant way.”

Mougeot received several awards during his lifetime. Goulden said he was widely liked and respected by his peers.

After retiring in 2017, Mougeot started Melius Governance to provide consulting services. His work took his across the globe, where he offered his expertise on projects in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Middle East, and Eastern Europe. He passed away on Dec. 20, 2022 at the age of 67.

Sask Polytech and SUMA made a join announcement about the decision at the SUMA convention this spring. SUMA members were encouraged to donate to this scholarship in support of Sask Polytech students.

The new scholarship was one of two major announcements. SUMA is also investing $250,000 into developing Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s new municipal administration specialty for the Business diploma program.

This collaboration aims to enhance the quality of education and training provided to aspiring municipal administrators, who will play a vital role in the sustainable growth and efficient governance of municipalities across the province.

“Thank you to SUMA for investing in our students in the Sask Polytech Business diploma, Municipal Administration specialty and in Saskatchewan’s future municipal administration professionals,” Dr. Larry Rosia, president and CEO said in a press release.

“With this generous contribution, SUMA demonstrates its commitment to the future of local government leadership and to strengthening Saskatchewan’s communities. Graduates with this new specialty will be trained to successfully manage the day-to-day operations of a town or municipality as a government manager or official.”

Municipal managers and administrators are responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of rural communities. Key learning outcomes of the specialty include managing human resources and labour relations in a municipality, applying municipal laws, ordinances, and protocols, developing strategic communication, interpersonal and project management skills, applying principles of municipal accounting and risk management by implementing tax laws, financial reporting protocols, and protocols for managing public utilities.

The curriculum has been developed based on the direction of SUMA, Saskatchewan Association for Rural Municipalities (SARM), Urban Municipal Administrators’ Association of Saskatchewan (UMAAS), Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations and their members to ensure graduates are prepared for demanding and rewarding roles in municipal administration.

With 10 courses developed specifically to address the job requirements of senior government managers and officials, this program will equip students with the specific knowledge, skills and attitudes needed for a successful career in municipal administration. This specialty is offered online, allowing students to continue working while they upgrade their knowledge and skills.

Current Business diploma students who have completed year one or completed the Business certificate are eligible to start the municipal administration specialty in fall 2024.