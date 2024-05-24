La Loche RCMP lay 2nd degree murder and arson charges after 52-year-old woman killed in fire

The La Loche RCMP have charged a 49-year-old man with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a 52-year-old woman was killed and an 82-year-old man injured during a fire in the community.

RCMP officers have identified the woman as Brenda Toulejour. She was pronounced dead in hospital at La Loch. Her family have been notified and offered help from victims services.

The 82-year-old man was taken to hospital in Saskatoon. The RCMP do not have an update on his condition.

RCMP officers were called to a residence in La Loche at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday following reports of an altercation. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Toulejour and the 82-year-old man were both found inside the residence. Fire departments from La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation responded to and extinguished the fire.

The RCMP have charged 49-year-old Marty Keith Toulejour of La Loche with second degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson following an investigation into the case. Toulejour was remanded into custody and made his first court appearance on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP North Battleford General Investigation Section, North Battleford Forensic Identification Section, Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team and Meadow Lake Police Dog Services assisted with the investigation.